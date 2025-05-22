Amitabh Bachchan told Smita Patil not to sit on the floor and eat with light men: 'Hum bure lagte hai aapki wajah se'

Smita Patil is not only known for her powerhouse performances in films like Mirch Masala, Manthan, Ardh Satya, Arth and Mandi to name a few, but also for being a down-to-earth personality. Her son Prateik Smita Patil recenlty shared a heartwarming incident from the sets of Shakti (1982) which starred legends like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee. Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil in a still from 1982 film Namak Halaal.

When Big B told Smita not to sit on the floor

In an interaction with Varinder Chawla's YouTube channel, Prateik recalled how Smita would bring her lunch from home and sit on the floor with light men and share food with them.

"Such a big superstar, Smita Patil, eating lunch on the floor. One day Amitabh Bachchan called her to the side and said listen you are screwing it up for people like us. Tum baithte ho neeche aise sab ke sath toh hum kharab dikhte hain kyunki hum nahi karenge toh hum kharab dikhenge. Humko bhi karna padega abhi. Hum bure lag rahe hain aapki wajah se. (You sit on the floor with everyone, and it makes us look bad because we aren't doing it. We would also have to do it because it looks bad otherwise). And she was bindaas, she was like, aap jao van mein, main kha rahi hu (You go to the van, I am eating here)," Prateik said.

Big B and Smita's work together

Amitabh and Smita worked together in films like Shakti (1982), Namak Halaal (1982), and Pet Pyar Aur Paap (1984). Smita also made a guest appearance in Sharabi (1984), which had Jaya Prada as the female lead.

Prateik's latest project

Prateik was recently seen in the movie HIT: The Third Case. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, along with Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon and others in key roles.