Amitabh Bachchan won't be seen in another Sarkar movie, says Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that there will be no more Sarkar films. He offered the comparison of The Godfather series, which the Sarkar franchise is heavily inspired by.

In an interview, the prolific filmmaker said that he has a different project in mind for actor Amitabh Bachchan, who played Subhash Nagre in three Sarkar films.

He told The Times of India, "Sarkar 4 is not on top of my mind for sure, because it will be a case of overstretching a character and story. Even if you look at the three-film series of Godfather (1972, 1974 and 1990), no one let Francis Ford Coppola make part four. I’m sure they did it with good reason. The more you stretch something, the more impact it loses."

He continued, "I’d rather do something new, and explore a genre with Mr Bachchan that I haven’t done before. I don’t want to go back to him to do Sarkar for the fourth time. In fact, I had something in mind, but COVID-19 threw my plans off-gear. Once I complete my current lot of films, I will go back to what I have in mind for him."

RGV, as he is popularly known, was once considered a flagbearer for a new wave in Indian filmmaking, but his recent output has been met with poor reviews and a lack of interest. He directed at least half-a-dozen projects in 2020. Coppola, meanwhile, released a re-edited version of The Godfather: Part III.

Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Jhund and Chehre. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, and currently hosts the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, on TV.





