Amole Gupte and Aamir Khan developed creative differences during Taare Zameen Par.
Amole Gupte opens up about feud with Aamir Khan, says people tried to dissuade him from taking on the 'Goliath'

  Amole Gupte talked about his fallout with Aamir Khan that happened several years ago, during the release of Taare Zameen Par, and admitted that people dissuaded him to take on a superstar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:07 PM IST

Amole Gupte, on being asked about his infamous fallout with Aamir Khan during the release of Taare Zameen Par, said that ‘there is always a sunrise after a sunset’. Amole was the original director of the film but Aamir took over from him midway due to creative differences. Aamir was credited as the director, while Amole had to settle for writer and creative director.

In a new interview, Amole revealed that people in the film industry dissuaded him from going against a superstar like Aamir. Making a biblical reference, he said that it was only natural to want to support Goliath, instead of David.

When asked about the fallout with Aamir, Amole told Bollywood Bubble, “Time flies, my friend, and you need not fear because there is always a sunrise after a sunset. It doesn't daunt me at all. I am genuinely not a person who sits wallowing in anguish. I take the day by its horns, like a bull, and see what the new day has for me. Therefore, I was able to practice my art form, which is cinema. Well, I survived time. It has been 14 years.”

Also see: Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoy a pool party with colours of Holi. See pics

On being asked if there were people in Bollywood who tried to discourage him from taking on Aamir, Amole said that it was only natural. “Woh hota hai na, woh toh hoga hi (That does happen and will happen), of course. Who would not want to stand with Goliath? Who would stand with David? But it's okay. You find your guerilla ways of doing your warfare and see that you bring out your next baby, and your next, and your next. That is what I owe to cinema and not to anybody else,” he said.

Taare Zameen Par dealt with the struggles of an eight-year-old dyslexic boy, played by Darsheel Safary, and how he finds expression in art. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare.

