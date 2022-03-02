Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Arora wishes mother with a throwback pic with sister Malaika Arora, fans recall 'MTV days'
bollywood

Amrita Arora wishes mother with a throwback pic with sister Malaika Arora, fans recall 'MTV days'

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora wished their mother Joyce Arora on Instagram. Amrita shared a throwback picture on Instagram of herself with Joyce and Malaika.
Amrita Arora shares throwback picture with mother Joyce and Malaika.
Amrita Arora shares throwback picture with mother Joyce and Malaika.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora penned heartfelt birthday notes for their mother Joyce Arora, on Instagram. Amrita shared a throwback picture of the trio, while Malaika called her mother, “Arora family's backbone,” as she posted a photo with Joyce. Also Read: Malaika Arora says she 'always asks' her mom why she calls her ‘beta’: 'Is it because there's no son at home?'

Sharing the throwback photo, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday birth giver. There is no one like you mama … you are loved more than you can imagine my crazy ol lady ! Hahahaha! I love you @joycearora.” In the picture, a young Malaika is seen smiling as she hugs Joyce, while Amrita's hands are wrapped around Malaika.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Khan Pataudi wished Joyce in the comments section. Bhavana Pandey dropped a heart emoji. One fan commented, “The photo reminds me when we used to watch Malaika on MTV Love Line and Style Check. Those were truly the golden days. Happy Birthday Joyce and thanks Amrita for this picture.”

Malaika also shared a picture with Joyce and captioned it, “Arora family backbone our Momsy. Happy birthday. Love you. PS: (And the coolest of them all)." In the picture, Malaika is seen pouting, while Joyce is seen laughing as she clicks a selfie.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vikram Phadnis, Shophie Choudry and Sanjay Kapoor wished Joyce in the comments section. 

Also Read: Malaika Arora posts pic with her parents, sister Amrita: ‘50 days and counting, missing you guys’

Malaika and Amrita share a close bond with their mother. The duo is often spotted spending time at their mother's place, enjoying Sunday lunches with her. On Christmas, Malaika with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Amrita along with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids made their way to Joyce's house for the celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora style malaika arora on marriage malaika arora amrita arora + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out