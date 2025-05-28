Amruta Subhash was rejected from a dance group because of her skin colour: ‘Started believing that I wasn't beautiful’

Actor Amruta Subhash has shared her past struggles with insecurity stemming from her skin colour. In an interview, she said she once doubted her own beauty, and once asked her mother to make her beautiful. Also read: It’s my dream to not be slotted into a particular kind of role: Amruta Subhash Earlier, Amruta Subhash opened about sexual harassment she faced in the industry,

Amruta Subhash reveals

In an interview with Zoom, Amruta shared that she was left heartbroken after getting rejected by the dance teacher just because of her skin tone.

Amruta recalled a childhood experience where she tried out for a dance group at her teacher's request for "beautiful girls”. Despite her efforts to dress up, she was rejected due to her skin tone and eye colour, with the teacher bluntly stating she wasn't fair. The comment left a lasting impact on Amruta.

“When I was rejected because of my skin colour, I started hating my colour. I asked my mother, ‘Why do I look like this?’ She was also very sad. I couldn't dance. I started believing that I wasn't beautiful, so I will never get a role of a 'beautiful girl'. It took years for me to get over this insecurity. I would like to request all the teachers not to demotivate their students,” she said.

She added, “When I was being rejected for films, I started believing that teacher who said that I wasn't beautiful. My confidence was so low, and I started believing that only fair women will become actors”.

More about Amruta

Over the years, Amruta has made a name for herself in the industry with her work in several Marathi and Hindi movies such as Killa, Vihir, Contract, Valu, Raman Raghav 2.0, Chidiya, Gully Boy, Dithee, and Dhamaka. In the past in an interview with Hindustan Times, Amruta said that Bollywood have been welcoming to her, adding that she never felt like an outsider.