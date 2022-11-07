Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl gets a topical welcome by Amul, fans say 'This is so cute'

Amul India on Monday released a new topical after actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents. The couple welcomed a baby girl on November 6. Alia shared the news on Instagram with an adorable post which read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)." (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Akshay congratulate Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: 'No bigger joy than to have a daughter')

Sharing the new topical on their Instagram handle, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!” One person commented on Amul India's post, “It is the lion family picture behind them for me (red heart emojis)." Another person wrote, “Awww so cute.” Other person commented, “The cutest picture on the internet today.” The Amul poster reads, “Alia Bhetti.”

Alia gave birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "It's a girl. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days," news agency PTI quoted a hospital insider.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar among others congratulated the couple with warm wishes after arrival of their first baby on Sunday.

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April,2022. The couple began dating after worked together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released worldwide in September.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot, in the pipeline. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

