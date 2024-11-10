Anand Ahuja stops to hear out woman in need during outing with Sonam Kapoor; internet calls him ‘most humble’

Anand wins hearts

The video capturing the same has emerged on social media. The heartwarming gesture, captured by photographers present outside the restaurant, has won over social media users, who are praising Anand's humility.

In the video, Sonam and Anand are seen leaving a sneaker store. While they are saying their goodbyes, an elderly woman calls Anand for a conversation. Anand pauses for a moment and even gives his stuff to his staff to listen to her. He is then seen striking up a conversation with the woman, who is seen telling him about her plans to open a vada pav shop soon.

After watching the video, one fan commented, “Humble Person”, with another sharing, “He's such a sweetheart”.

“At least, we need to lesson another people problem if we can like you man,” shared one.

For the outing, Sonam opted for a polka dot maxi dress from the shelves of the designer label Bella Freud. It is called the Angelica Polka Dot Silk Maxi Dress. Anand complemented her in a blue crew neck T-shirt featuring a baggy silhouette and half-length sleeves. He paired it with black straight-leg pants, chunky sneakers, a backswept hairdo, and a salt-and-pepper beard.

About the couple

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. Recently, Sonam and Anand, who owns the apparel company Bhaane, acquired Rhythm House for ₹47.80 crore from fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

The well-loved store, which opened in 1940, not only stocked some of the best music in Mumbai but also served as a listening post for all that was going on in the music industry. After the emergence of digital platforms, the store shut shop in March 2016. The following year, Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond purchased the property from the Curmally family, who owned Rhythm House for ₹32 crore. The plan was to convert the music store into a luxury jewellery showroom.

Now, the store, which has been shuttered for over eight years was acquired by Bhaane—a subsidiary of Shahi Exports—in a recent auction. A company spokesperson confirmed the transaction and said the premise will be used to expand their retail presence in Mumbai. “We have completed our due diligence and plan to expand our retail presence in the city. As a private company, we are unable to comment on any financial information,” read a company statement.