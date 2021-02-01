Ananya Panday kisses her diet goodbye on cheat day, gives a glimpse of 'pieces of my heart'

Ananya Panday took a break from her strict diet and indulged in her food cravings on Sunday. She took to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her lavish cheat meal, which included a pizza, burger, French fries loaded with cheese, and cookies.

Sharing a picture of a broken cookie, Ananya wrote, “Pieces of my heart.” She also posted a video of the elaborate spread she dug into, calling the items her ‘favourite things’.

In the past, Ananya has talked about having a high metabolism and how difficult it is for her to gain weight. She also revealed that she was bullied in school for being skinny.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want, Ananya said that she no longer goes to the gym. “I have stopped going to the gym because I don’t have gym looks to give. I am like, ‘How do I wear something new every single day?’ The gym and airport are two places where you have to be comfortable. How will I sit in such a long flight in these trench coats and all? I can’t do it,” she said.

Last year, Ananya made her digital debut with Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film premiered on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex. It was released in theatres once they reopened after several months of being shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ananya will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s domestic noir, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was shot in Goa, Mumbai and Alibaug.

Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film, Liger, in the pipeline. Last month, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s look was released to much fanfare. Her look, however, has been kept under wraps. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

