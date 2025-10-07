Ananya Panday meets Pedro Pascal at Paris Fashion Week, but fans can’t stop talking about his bag: 'That's Joey's purse'

After making a style statement at Paris Fashion Week, Ananya Panday shared a fan moment with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal. However, what has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media isn’t just the meeting, it’s Pedro’s eye-catching bag too. Ananya Panday went to Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Ananya meets Pedro Pascal

On the closing day of the Paris Fashion Week, Chanel hosted the anticipated debut collection of its new artistic director, Matthieu Blazy.

The fashion show was attended by 2300 guests which included names such as Ananya, Sofia Coppola, Tilda Swinton, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Carrie Coon and Marion Cotillard. Ananya is the French luxury brand’s Indian brand ambassador.

Multiple photos of Ananya meeting Pedro have been making rounds on social media. The duo can be seen posing for pictures with radiant smiles, and beyond the cameras, they were also spotted sharing a lively conversation.

Social media lit up seeing the duo together, with many fans zooming in on Pedro’s stylish bag – prompting comparisons to Joey’s purse from an episode of the hit show Friends.

One wrote, “Very happy for Ananya…you go girl… After all the trolls and questioning her talent she proved her haters wrong and now reaching heights. Much love”, with another sharing, “Joey Was Right... It's a fashion for men too.”

“That's Joey's bag,” one noted, with one saying, “Pedro Pascal with Joey’s purse”.

“Seeing ananya with pedro wasn't on my bingo card,” one commented. Another shared, “She is lucky to meet pedro pascal…wow”.

“The world is finally ready for Rachel's fashion sense,” one wrote, with one cheering for Ananya, “Aniee Poo for the win.”

In Paris, Ananya also attended the BoF 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2026, on October 4.

Ananya’s recent work

Ananya was last seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film received praise from both fans and critics.

She has now completed filming Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after their hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans (Satyaprem Ki Katha) and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, and is slated for a release later this year. Ananya is set to appear in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya, and will return for Call Me Bae Season 2.

Meanwhile, Pedro recent starred in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Celine Song's The Materialists.