Tom Cruise miffed at Pedro Pascal outshining him, wants to hold on to 'biggest movie star in the world' tag: Report

Tom Cruise may be the most recognisable and celebrated movie star in the world, and the actor is very much conscious of that. A new report states that the superstar is miffed at his talent agency for paying more attention to fellow actor Pedro Pascal, who is in the middle of his career's golden run right now. Tom Cruise is reportedly miffed with Pedro Pascal's growing popularity.

Tom Cruise uncomfortable about Pedro Pascal's popularity

A Marca report has quoted sources close to the actor saying that Tom's discomfort is increasing as he feels his talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which also manages Pedro, is giving the latter more attention. The 63-year-old Mission Impossible star has been the agency's most marketable face for years, and as per the report, 'being the most important male star under that label was always a status symbol' for him.

The report adds that Pedro Pascal, on his part, is oblivious to all this. "The 50-year-old actor maintains a relaxed and uninterested attitude towards rivalries," Marcha quoted a source as saying. The two actors are reported to have met with no signs of any tensions between them.

Tom Cruise has been the most popular star in Hollywood for over three decades now. In this duration, he has been pitted against everyone from Brad Pitt and Will Smith to Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. All four actors have had peaks of a few years where they were among the most popular and bankable stars in the world.

Pedro Pascal's new-found stardom

Pedro Pascal has been acting for nearly 30 years, but it is only over the last decade that he has broken through. The first role that got him noticed globally was in Game of Thrones, following which he starred in successful series like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. His recent starring roles in Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Celine Song's The Materialists have further solidified his stardom.

Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, his last film as the iconic agent Ethan Hunt. The film grossed close to $600 million at the worldwide box office.