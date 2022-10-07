Ananya Panday's crush Aryan Khan appears to ignore her at event. Watch video

On the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday had confessed that she has a crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, she said that he knows best why things did not work out between them. Now, a new video from a recent event has added fuel to the fire that things are not all fine between them. (Also read: Karan Johar says Ananya Panday dated ‘two boys at the same time’)

Ananya and Aryan attended the premiere of Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma earlier this week in Mumbai. While Aryan arrived with his sister Suhana, who is also a close friend of Ananya, the actor was seen by herself. A video shot by a paparazzo of one of the guests shows how Aryan walked past Ananya without noticing her or saying hello. Ananya had her back to the camera and her reaction could not be seen.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar had asked Ananya if she had a crush on Aryan. Ananya said, "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan." When Karan Johar asked her, "Why did it not materialise?" Ananya said “Ask him.” Ananya has previously dated Ishaan Khatter.

Also on Koffee With Karan, Ananya's mother defended the actor when host Karan Johar talked about Ananya two-timing between two boys. Bhavana asked "Has she?" Karan responded, "Ya. I think she was oscillating in between." Bhavana replied, "No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one."

When Aryan was arrested for the drugs-on-cruise case last year, Ananya was also brought in for questioning. They reportedly exchanged some WhatsApp messages that the investigators were interested in. Aryan was released on bail soon after.

Ananya was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects include Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

