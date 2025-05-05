Ananya Panday, Siddhant react to Babil Khan's clarification on naming them in 'toxic' Bollywood video: 'We love to hate'

Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, whom Babil Khan named in his crying videos, have come out in his support. An upset Babil on Sunday shared videos on his Instagram Stories in which he slammed several actors. He then deactivated his account but returned with a clarification that his video was misinterpreted. (Also Read | Babil Khan slams Sai Rajesh criticising his statement on crying video, deletes comments later: 'I slit my wrist for him') Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared messages for Babil Khan.

Ananya Panday supports Babil Khan

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday wrote, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in your corner (flexed muscles, red heart, folded hands and hug face emojis)." She re-shared Babil's note on his Instagram, a part of which read, "Thank you so much. The video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to (tagged Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Arijit Singh)."

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares posts, videos with Babil

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a video of Babil on his Instagram Stories, in which he was heard saying, "Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book)." Babil reposted it and wrote, "I love you, brother."

Siddhant also wrote a long note supporting Babil. He said, “I usually never engage in s*** written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns, and media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens.”

Ananya and Siddhant penned notes on Instagram Stories.

Siddhant shared a video featuring himself, Babil.

Siddhant asked people not to look for drama in actors' personal lives. "Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, aur aap bhi koshish karein ki koi bhi judgment dene se pehle ek baar soch lein (Maybe there was something missing there that you started looking for in our personal lives. We're still trying from our side, and we hope you also try to think once before passing any judgment). Peace out," the post further read. He also shared a video featuring himself, Babil and others where they sang a song.

All about Babil's Instagram videos, clarification

Babil, on Sunday, was seen breaking down in several stories on his Instagram account, naming several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. He later deactivated his Instagram account briefly. His family and team on Sunday released a clarification statement.

"Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon," the statement shared by his family and team read.

A part of it also read, "His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration -- for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."