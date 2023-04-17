Ananya Panday wants to work in film with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: 'I'm sure people would love to watch us together'

Ananya Panday has said she would love to work with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in a film. She added that each of their 'energies are different' and therefore it will be a lot of fun to watch. It is not a new trend in Hindi films to make films about women anymore. However, the number of films that focus on just women is rare. (Also read: Ananya Panday is single, says mom Bhavana amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours) Ananya Panday wants to work with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in a film.

Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania – and proved to be a box office success in 2018. Last year, Rhea also announced that she will produce The Crew that will feature Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena. A few years ago, Farhan Akhtar had announced that he would bring together Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a road trip movie. Farhan and Zoya Akhtar are currently working on the upcoming film titled Jee Le Zaraa after they unveiled an announcement video in 2021.

Asked to name actors with whom she could do films on similar lines, Ananya told ETimes, "I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen.”

Ananya is currently in Dubai, shooting for a project. She was last seen in the bilingual film Liger that featured her alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya has a few interesting movies in the pipeline. These include an unnamed film with Vikramaditya Motwane.

She completed the shoot for the film in February this year and wrote about the director on her Instagram. “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Ananya's post for Vikramaditya Motwane.

Ananya will also be seen in the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's social comedy Dream Girl and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will also play a lead role in Prime Video's upcoming web series Call Me Bae.

