Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero on screen for the first time

Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero on screen for the first time

bollywood
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 11:56 PM IST

There are times when sports projects seem an obvious role for him, but actor Angad Bedi is focusing on pushing himself, and expanding his horizons

Right now, Angad Bedi is gearing up for his next film, Ghoomer
Right now, Angad Bedi is gearing up for his next film, Ghoomer
BySugandha Rawal

There are times when sports projects seem an obvious role for him, but actor Angad Bedi is focusing on pushing himself, and expanding his horizons. And with his upcoming film, R Balki’s Ghoomer, he’s all set to show his romantic side on screen for the first time.

“This is my first time playing a romantic role,” says an excited Bedi, adding, “My character is a very normal corporate person but shows extraordinary grit by unconditionally supporting his love interest. Though it’s a sports-based movie, for me it’s a romantic film, and I’m grateful to Balki for seeing that side of me and trusting me to bring that character alive.”

The actor feels romance is one genre that he has not gotten a chance to explore yet but he can’t really ascertain a reason for it.

“I think it’s just about someone’s vision and their willingness to see you in that part. I’ve been grateful for all the roles I’ve gotten so far. It’s natural tendency to see all actors a certain way. But then someone like Shah Rukh Khan has also broken the mould of a romantic hero and done such impeccable work in other genres back in the 1990s when his romantic hero tag was strongly established,” Bedi notes.

The actor further asserts that he doesn’t feel he is put in a box or has been typecast into a particular image. In fact, he’d like to believe that he has played all sorts of roles.

“Sometimes, sports can be an obvious part for me, because of my background and I’ve enjoyed that. (Bedi is the son of veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi). Ghoomer is also a sports drama film but it’s so much more and I’m actually not playing a sportsperson in this film,” says Bedi, who feels in today’s time it’s way easier to break out of a box.

“I also feel that I’ve consciously gone for unconventional parts, like I’m always attracted to the underdog stories, stories of someone who doesn’t always win, because that’s the reality of life. And that realism is what actually attracts me to the roles I pick,” he concludes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out