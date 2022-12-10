Angad Bedi is excited to play a romantic hero on screen for the first time

There are times when sports projects seem an obvious role for him, but actor Angad Bedi is focusing on pushing himself, and expanding his horizons. And with his upcoming film, R Balki’s Ghoomer, he’s all set to show his romantic side on screen for the first time.

“This is my first time playing a romantic role,” says an excited Bedi, adding, “My character is a very normal corporate person but shows extraordinary grit by unconditionally supporting his love interest. Though it’s a sports-based movie, for me it’s a romantic film, and I’m grateful to Balki for seeing that side of me and trusting me to bring that character alive.”

The actor feels romance is one genre that he has not gotten a chance to explore yet but he can’t really ascertain a reason for it.

“I think it’s just about someone’s vision and their willingness to see you in that part. I’ve been grateful for all the roles I’ve gotten so far. It’s natural tendency to see all actors a certain way. But then someone like Shah Rukh Khan has also broken the mould of a romantic hero and done such impeccable work in other genres back in the 1990s when his romantic hero tag was strongly established,” Bedi notes.

The actor further asserts that he doesn’t feel he is put in a box or has been typecast into a particular image. In fact, he’d like to believe that he has played all sorts of roles.

“Sometimes, sports can be an obvious part for me, because of my background and I’ve enjoyed that. (Bedi is the son of veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi). Ghoomer is also a sports drama film but it’s so much more and I’m actually not playing a sportsperson in this film,” says Bedi, who feels in today’s time it’s way easier to break out of a box.

“I also feel that I’ve consciously gone for unconventional parts, like I’m always attracted to the underdog stories, stories of someone who doesn’t always win, because that’s the reality of life. And that realism is what actually attracts me to the roles I pick,” he concludes.