Anil Kapoor jokes he is doing a film with Taimur Ali Khan: ‘He is playing my father’

Jokes about Anil Kapoor’s agelessness refuse to age, quite like the actor himself. During his recent appearance on comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai, the actor poked fun at himself and his legendary ‘agelessness’ as he joked he was doing a film with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s five-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan with the star kid playing his father. Also read: Anil Kapoor reacts to being told he even looks fitter than his yoga trainers

Case Toh Banta Hai, billed as India’s first courtroom comedy, streams on Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service. The show sees a new celeb face ‘allegations’ against themselves in each episode with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma taking on the roles of prosecutor and defence lawyer. Kusha Kapila sits in as the judge. The second episode, which began streaming on Friday, featured Anil Kapoor as the guest/defendant.

During the episode, Riteish asked Anil about his friend circle in the industry. After naming his contemporaries and seniors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the actor said he was friends with ‘youngsters’ too and named Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan. As he said Taimur, Riteish acted surprised, to which Anil added, “Taimur and I are very friendly. In fact, we are doing a film together. He plays my father.”

Anil has been often applauded for his youthfulness. The 65-year-old gets praise from fans for staying fit and ‘not looking his age’, something the actor has often joked about as well. During the show, Anil also revealed why he likes keeping a moustache. His facial hair has been staple since his debut in the early 80s. He only shaved it for two films--Lamhe and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. Anil said, “Do film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar (I shaved my moustache in two films, both flopped). Both were disasters. So I decided not to shave off my moustache again.”

Anil was last seen in the multi-starrer comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Next year, he will be seen in Animal, Fighter, and the sequel to No Entry. Taimur, on the other hand, does not plan to appear in any films for now.

