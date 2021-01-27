Anil Kapoor on response to AK vs AK and big films in hand: It’s a new phase in my career
Anil Kapoor is looking at the current stage in his career as a new phase. With biggies such as Jug Jug Jeeyo and Animal in hand, he says, “Of course. I feel much more exciting things are being offered to me in the last ten years. Young and experienced filmmakers are wanting me in their films, approaching me with scripts and films, which are new age. It’s a great situation to be in. And of course, the most important is that you are getting all the respect as well, professionally and financially, all the boxes are ticked.”
Currently he’s winning praise from all quarters for his performance in the web film AK vs AK, in which he starred alongside Anurag Kashyap. He says that the reactions have been ‘tremendous’. “It’s been overwhelming, and from all over the globe and not just India. Also, picking one best compliment, how do I say it, oh God! There are so many to choose from,” laughs the 64-year-old.
Kapoor plays himself in the film. However, he is quick to add, “I wasn’t playing myself but rather an exaggerated version of myself. Yes it was tough in a way too. It was first of it’s kind, it could have gone completely wrong, there was dark humour. (There were thoughts like) ‘will they get it’, you are making fun of yourself, with direct digs. I am very secure within myself, but you never know till you start working. What the reaction will be, it’s a risk I took, and it’s gone right.”
Having been a big screen hero for 40 years of his life, doing a film meant for OTT platforms must have had come with it’s own set of naysayers. We ask him, and he replies, “Yes, it was the same when I did television series 24. When I went to all heads of channels, they said ‘you are a mainstream, big screen star, why are you doing small screen? You aren’t doing a reality show as a judge, but you are playing the character, why do you have to do it?’”
That it did well is another story. “People still talk about it and ask when is the third season coming,” he adds.
