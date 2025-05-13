Anil Kapoor recalls ‘warm, humble’ Virat Kohli visiting Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do set: Left a lasting impression

Bollywood celebrities poured in their best wishes as Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. Anil Kapoor also penned a note for Virat, recalling his first meeting with the cricketer and how it left a lasting impression on him. (Also Read: Anil Kapoor breaks silence on being replaced in No Entry 2: 'Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do') Anil Kapoor recalls time when Virat Kohli came to meet Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do set.

When Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma on Dil Dhadakne Do set

On Monday, Anil took to his Instagram story and reminisced about his first meeting with Virat on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. He wrote, "We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka (Sharma, Virat's wife) was shooting Dil Dhadakne Do. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were – it left a lasting impression on me. Since then, I've been admiring you from afar – your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you've given us through your incredible achievements on the field."

Anil Kapoor's post on Virat Kohli's retirement.

Anil further thanked Virat for his contribution to Test cricket and wrote, "Though we haven't met again since, I've always been cheering for you. Congratulations on everything you've accomplished. You may have retired from Test cricket, but you'll never retire from the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians – and millions more around the world. Thank you, Virat."

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also penned a moving note for Virat on Instagram. Sharing a picture walking with him on the cricket ground, she wrote, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."

Virat stepped away from T20 internationals last year following India's World Cup triumph, but much like Test skipper Rohit—who recently retired from red-ball cricket—he is likely to remain active in the one-day format.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming films

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Anil will next be seen in the movie War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in key roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14. He also has Suresh Triveni's Subedar in the pipeline, which will stream on Prime Video.