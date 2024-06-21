Anil Kapoor breaks silence on being replaced in No Entry 2: 'Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do'

What Anil said about No Entry 2

In the interview, when Anil was asked to comment on No Entry 2, he said, "Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Usse kya discuss karna (It's a personal matter, why should we discuss it)."

Earlier, it was reported that Anil was not happy that he was replaced from the sequel. Anil reacted to the claims made by Boney Kapoor and said, “Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (Look, what is there to discuss about the family matters). And, he (Boney) is never wrong.”

More details

It was in March, when Boney told Zoom that Anil was not talking to him properly because he is not happy with the news of him being replaced in the sequel. It will now star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, with Anees Bazmee returning to direct. No Entry 2 is set to go on floors in December.

No Entry revolved around the lives of two married men (Anil and Fardeen Khan), as they found themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman Khan), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to chaos and confusion. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.

Anil was last seen in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He will seen next in Subedaar.