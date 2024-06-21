Anil Kapoor breaks silence on being replaced in No Entry 2: 'Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do'
Anil Kapoor finally reacted on being replaced in the sequel of No Entry, which is backed by Boney Kapoor.
Anil Kapoor is all set to turn host for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. In a new interview with DNA, Anil finally reacted to being replaced in the sequel to No Entry, which is produced by his brother Boney Kapoor. He said that there is no point in discussing family matters and that Boney is always right. Anees Bazmee's 2005 comedy No Entry was a major success for both actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor. (Also read: Boney Kapoor reveals Anil Kapoor is miffed he's not cast in No Entry sequel: ‘My brother is still not talking properly’)
What Anil said about No Entry 2
In the interview, when Anil was asked to comment on No Entry 2, he said, "Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Usse kya discuss karna (It's a personal matter, why should we discuss it)."
Earlier, it was reported that Anil was not happy that he was replaced from the sequel. Anil reacted to the claims made by Boney Kapoor and said, “Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (Look, what is there to discuss about the family matters). And, he (Boney) is never wrong.”
More details
It was in March, when Boney told Zoom that Anil was not talking to him properly because he is not happy with the news of him being replaced in the sequel. It will now star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, with Anees Bazmee returning to direct. No Entry 2 is set to go on floors in December.
No Entry revolved around the lives of two married men (Anil and Fardeen Khan), as they found themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman Khan), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to chaos and confusion. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.
Anil was last seen in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He will seen next in Subedaar.
