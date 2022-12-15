Anil Kapoor twins in black with wife Sunita Kapoor, fans call them 'real couple goals'

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures with his wife Sunita Kapoor. He shared a series of adorable pictures with her on Wednesday. Both of them twinned in black outfits and looked their best. Along with fans, who called them ‘beautiful couple’, their film producer- daughter Rhea Kapoor reacted to their pictures. (Also read: Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor announced arrival of their first grandchild Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with this special gift. See pic)

In the pictures, Anil and Sunita twinned in matching outfits. Anil opted for black kurta with floral prints on it and black pyjama. Sunita wore black suit with heavy borders. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and necklace. Her hands were decorated with henna. She also wore a watch in her hand. Both of them were all smiles in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Anil looked at his wife with a smile on his face. Sunita looked straight into the camera and held Anil's arm. In another picture, both of them smiled in an indoor setting. Anil also posted some of his solo pictures, where he struck candid poses.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anil wrote, “Looking at you (red heart emoji) @kapoor.sunita.” Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Mommy is the chicest.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Anil fans wrote, “My all time favourite and heartthrob since I was 15 years old.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful couple.” Other fan wrote, “I like that you two have decided not to age at all (clapping emojis).” “These are the real couple goals (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)”, added another person. “Evergreen young couple”, wrote other person. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the pictures.

Anil and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984. The couple dated for 10 years before getting married. Anil proposed to Sunita after signing the movie Meri Jung, which was considered to be his breakthrough performance. They are parents to two daughters: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Recently, Sunita and Anil celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

Fans saw Anil last in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul. The film was a hit at the box office. Anil has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON