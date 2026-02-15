Anil Kapoor reveals he was approached by political parties after success of Nayak: ‘I don’t have it within me’

Actor Anil Kapoor's 2001 film Nayak, a political drama, became a cult classic. Looking back at the impact of Nayak, Anil revealed that several political parties had reached out to him, but the actor was quick to shut down the idea. Anil Kapoor played journalist-turned-chief minister in Nayak.

Anil Kapoor on not entering politics Anil recently spoke to Screen, where he opened up about being approached to enter politics following the release of his film Nayak. His portrayal of a journalist who becomes Chief Minister for a day in the film was so impactful that many political parties reached out to him after watching the film.

“There were a few discussions, but I nipped it in the bud. They’re also very sensible. So those who offer it to you won’t do it directly. That offer comes through somebody else. You somewhere get the idea that he’s not inclined to do this job,” said Anil without naming the party.

He added, “If I do it, I have to do it very sincerely and genuinely. But I don’t have it within me to give it my full commitment. I want to give my 100% to everything I do. So many times, the UN has asked me to become a brand ambassador when I was in America after Slumdog Millionaire released. Sometimes, when you’re the flavour of the season, every organization of the world wants to approach you.”

The actor gained global recognition with his turn as a self-made quiz show host in Slumdog Millionaire, the Oscar-winning film directed by Danny Boyle and set in India. Despite the surge in international fame, Anil maintained that he had no interest in cashing in on it by taking up a tokenistic role at the United Nations.

Anil said he didn’t want to use “it as a photo op”, and believed that if one does it, one has to give it their all. The actor also shared that right now, he has so many priorities that he doesn’t feel like he can do it.

Nayak, directed by Shankar, was a story about a common man becoming the Chief Minister of a state for a day. The film also featured Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam, and Neena Kulkarni.

What’s next for Anil Kapoor Anil will soon be seen in Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles along with Bobby Deol. The YRF spy universe film is slated to release later this year.

He will also be seen in Prime Video’s Subedaar. The action-drama also features Radhikka Madan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his work on Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Daldal, the project is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Kapoor and Triveni through Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network. The film is about Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier who is navigating a world where his traditional values face modern challenges. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will premiere on March 5, and will be available in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.