Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya criticises Kartik Aaryan's Bengali accent in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans divided

Actor Anirban Bhattacharya has criticised Kartik Aaryan in a rare tweet. Referring to him as ‘friend’, Anirban said Kartik had mispronunciated of a Bengali word in his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazme, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 cr as gift for BB2)

Tagging Kartik in his tweet, Anirban wrote, “Hello friend @TheAaryanKartik Congratulations for your new car/Chinese food table. Just remember 'tomorrow' is not 'kol' or 'call' in Bangla. It's 'kaal'.” Kartik has spoken Bengali in the film on a couple of occasions.

The actor’s tweet has left his fans divided about the film. Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “Dear Anirban da! I have never imagined you will say this kind of stuff to a non Bengali actor, who was not even the writer or the director of the movie! He was totally dependable to his director and do remember it was a comedy movie.” Another person added, “The film has ridiculed Bengali language.”

Anirban Bhattacharya's tweet on Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier, speaking about his Bengali lines in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik had said during the film promotion in Kolkata that he struggled to ace the language. “I have a long dialogue in Bengali for which I had to be tutored. I learnt Bengali with the correct accent.” He also said that he had to work in small details to get the correct pronunciation of the language. He added that he had a sore throat during the dubbing as he had to shout his dialogues in Bengali.

Released on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios, it has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. Celebrating the success, Kartik has also received India’s first McLaren GT, worth ₹4.7 crore as a gift from his producer.

