Anirudh Ravichander performs Jawan song Chaleya, Shah Rukh Khan reacts ‘I have to dance on this while you sing beta’

Sharing the video of him playing Chaleya, Anirudh wrote on X on Thursday, “It’s been a while.. here’s your fav #Chaleya @iamsrk @atlee @RedChilliesEnt @TSeries.” Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh wrote on X, “I have to dance on this while you sing it beta. And if I get the step wrong you instantly change the rhythm so I look good! You can do magic like that I know….love you.”

Chaleya has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. It has been originally sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao with lyrics by Kumaar. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song and Farah Khan has choreographed Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's performance. It also became the most streamed Hindi song in a day on Spotify.

Reacting to Anirudh's video, a fan wrote, “Thank you for such an awesome music in Jawan, hope you collaborate with SRK again some day.” Another said, “I am vibing to this song since the day promo was dropped! #Chaleya #Jawan.” A fan called it “Recent addiction” while a person tweeted, “Awesome bhai.” “Finally Chaleya from the workstation” read a comment. A person reacted, “too good”.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to GK Vishnu's BTS pic from Jawan sets

Shah Rukh also responded to a tweet by Jawan cinematographer GK Vishnu who shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets. The picture showed GK Vishnu and fellow crew members posing in front of a chopper seen in the hospital scene from the film.

GK Vishnu wrote, “My Dear Extraordinary Team, My heart swells with gratitude for each of you. You've not just been assistants, you've been the heartbeat of this. In the whirlwind of challenges, you stood strong, bearing the weight of struggles with unwavering support. You weren't just my technical wizards, you were the emotional anchors that kept us afloat. From late-night shoots to early morning brainstorming sessions, you've been my pillars of strength. Your dedication, both technically and emotionally, is the secret that makes everything shine. This isn't just a film, it's a testament to our shared triumphs and unwavering camaraderie. Here's to you, my extraordinary film family - the stars behind the cameras Raja, Bharath, Vicky Muthuraj, Ram, Mani, Venkat, Chaitanya.”

Reacting to his tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “When was this picture taken!? You all are looking too relaxed….means you got this time to chill on the set!! Vishnu you just wait till I meet you….all work and no joy makes a great cinematographer, my boy!!! Remember that. Ha ha love you all too much. #Jawan.”

