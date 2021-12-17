Ankita Lokhande gets a kiss from Vicky Jain as they wear matching ‘Mr and Mrs Jain’ pyjamas. Watch

Ankita Lokhande shared a boomerang video with her husband Vicky Jain on Thursday. In the clip, he gave her a kiss on the forehead as she smiled. They were dressed in matching white pyjamas; while his nightsuit was monogrammed with ‘Mr Jain’, ‘Mrs Jain’ was written on the back of hers. She also wore a bunny-ears hairband.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Mr Jain and Mrs Jain,” and added a heart emoji. Arti Singh dropped a heart emoji on the post. Fans also showered love on the newlyweds. “God bless this precious couple,” one commented. “Humesha humesha khush raho (Always stay happy),” another said. Many also congratulated them on their wedding earlier this week.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The wedding was preceded by haldi, mehendi and other ceremonies. The couple also hosted a reception for their friends and family.

Many celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Disha Parmar, Mahhi Vij and Karanvir Bohra were a part of the wedding festivities. Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, attended the sangeet ceremony.

Ankita was in a relationship with Vicky for three years before they got married. Last November, in a heartfelt Instagram post for him, she wrote, “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which comes to mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to God for sending you in my life as a friend, partner and soulmate.” She also thanked him for being her ‘support system’ and always understanding her.

Ankita rose to fame with the television show Pavitra Rishta. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3.