Ankita Lokhande gets ‘thumbs up’ from mom-in-law as she calls her ‘A1’ at Swatantra Veer Savarkar screening. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 22, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Ranjana Jain, who was also seen visiting her on Bigg Boss 17, attended Swatantra Veer Savarkar's special screening on Thursday.

Ankita Lokhande's relationship with her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain made headlines when the actor participated in Bigg Boss 17. The latter made many shocking remarks about Ankita after the actor's alleged rift with husband Vicky Jain on national TV. However, recently Ranjana lauded Ankita for her commendable performance during her film Swatantra Veer Savarkar's special screening on Thursday. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande admits she is willing to do films and shows for free: ‘Money has never been priority’)

Ankita Lokhande's mom-in-law praised her performance in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, called her A1.
Ankita Lokhande's mom-in-law praised her performance in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, called her A1.

Vicky Jain's mother lauds Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain's mother was recently spotted at the screening of Randeep Hooda's magnum opus based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Ankita portrays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar in historical biopic, which was released in theatres on Friday. When the paparazzi asked Ranjana about Ankita's performance, Vicky's mother said, “Ankita to humesha achhi lagti hai beta, humari Ankita ekdum A1 hai (Ankita always looks good, she is A1).” When asked if she wanted a daughter-in-law like Ankita, she told, “Haan, toh mil gayi na (Yes, so we got her).”

Ankita's tension with in-laws on Bigg Boss 17

Things took an ugly turn on national television when during their Bigg Boss 17 stint Ankita threw a slipper at Vicky after she got angry at him. The latter later came to know about the interaction between her husband's father and her mother.

She told, “Meri mummy ko papa (Vicky Jain’s father) ne phone kiya tha. He asked ‘Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?’ Papa ne aur bhi bola tha. He said ‘Aapki aukat kya hai (Papa had called my mother up and asked if she used to hit her husband with slippers. He also humiliated her by questioning her status in society)?” She further added, “I politely told mummy (Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain) that she was alone, my papa recently passed away. I genuinely felt guilty and apologised to her. Later, my mom revealed that papa had told her many other things. But I asked her to not bring all this up right now.”

Ankita is known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta, Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

