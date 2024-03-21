Ankita Lokhande admits she is willing to do films and shows for free: ‘Money has never been priority’

Ankita Lokhande says she is willing to work in films for free

Ankita said that money isn't her primary goal and she doesn't give much importance to remuneration if she has faith in the project. The Swantantra Veer Savarkar actor said, “For me, money has always been secondary. The character I’m playing is the most important thing. Even now, I don’t run after money. I always go after the project. I’m ready to do films and shows for free. Having said that, I believe that you need to ask for what you want. And women, particularly, should ask for what they deserve.”

Ankita Lokhande says she does not believe in rat-race

Ankita, in a recent interaction with India Today told that she doesn't believe in rat-race, but would like to do meaningful cinema instead. She opined, “I don't want to be seen everywhere. I want to exclusively be part of certain things. That's how I want to roll, that's how I like things. I want to do very different kinds of roles. That also gives me confidence that I can go through such challenging parts. I don't want to be part of a rat race. I don't want to run. I do not have a problem with people who do that, but it's not meant for me. Whatever comes my way, I will pick the best out of the lot. I am very choosy and pick my work wisely. I may make mistakes, but that's going to be my decision only.”

Ankita shot to fame with the television show Pavitra Rishta opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also acted in films like Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

