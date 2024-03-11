 Ankita reveals Randeep said she was 'too pretty' to play Yamunabai Savarkar | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande reveals Randeep Hooda said she was 'too pretty' to play Veer Savarkar's wife in his biopic

Ankita Lokhande reveals Randeep Hooda said she was 'too pretty' to play Veer Savarkar's wife in his biopic

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 11, 2024 05:02 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande said Randeep Hooda was earlier not in favour of her essaying the role of VD Savarkar's wife Yamunabai in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda initially 'didn't want' her in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor said Randeep thought she was 'too pretty' to play Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) in the upcoming film. It will be Ankita's first project after Bigg Boss 17; she was one of the top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss 17. Also read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer: Non-violent and violent ideas clash in Randeep Hooda's film on 'controversial leader'

Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda will be seen together in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda will be seen together in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Ankita on Randeep's first reaction to her

At a recent event to promote Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande praised Randeep, who is starring in as well as directing the film. She said in Marathi that he had researched very well about her character and added, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ankita added, “He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).”

More about Swatantra Veer Savarkar

The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. The makers describe the film as a ‘compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand’. He was an activist, and a writer, who led the Hindu Mahasabha.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Besides Randeep and Ankita, the film also features Amit Sial. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On