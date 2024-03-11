Ankita Lokhande reveals Randeep Hooda said she was 'too pretty' to play Veer Savarkar's wife in his biopic
Ankita Lokhande said Randeep Hooda was earlier not in favour of her essaying the role of VD Savarkar's wife Yamunabai in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda initially 'didn't want' her in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor said Randeep thought she was 'too pretty' to play Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) in the upcoming film. It will be Ankita's first project after Bigg Boss 17; she was one of the top 5 finalists on Bigg Boss 17. Also read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer: Non-violent and violent ideas clash in Randeep Hooda's film on 'controversial leader'
Ankita on Randeep's first reaction to her
At a recent event to promote Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande praised Randeep, who is starring in as well as directing the film. She said in Marathi that he had researched very well about her character and added, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."
Ankita added, “He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).”
More about Swatantra Veer Savarkar
The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. The makers describe the film as a ‘compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand’. He was an activist, and a writer, who led the Hindu Mahasabha.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Besides Randeep and Ankita, the film also features Amit Sial. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.