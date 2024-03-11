Ankita Lokhande reveals Randeep Hooda said she was 'too pretty' to play Veer Savarkar's wife in his biopic

Ankita on Randeep's first reaction to her

At a recent event to promote Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande praised Randeep, who is starring in as well as directing the film. She said in Marathi that he had researched very well about her character and added, "He told me, 'I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ankita added, “He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar).”

More about Swatantra Veer Savarkar

The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. The makers describe the film as a ‘compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand’. He was an activist, and a writer, who led the Hindu Mahasabha.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Besides Randeep and Ankita, the film also features Amit Sial. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place