Annoyed Kajol tells paparazzi to calm down as they won’t stop screaming at Kesari Chapter 2 screening. Watch

Actors Kajol and Ananya Panday were among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai. However, it was Kajol's interaction with paparazzi which is grabbing attention on social media, as she is seen visibly irritated by their interruptions, and schooling them while in the middle of a conversation with Ananya. Also read: Akshay Kumar asks fans ‘hath jod ke’ not to miss beginning of Kesari Chapter 2: 'It's one of the most important films' The repeated interruptions by the photographers irked Kajol.

Kajol schools paparazzi on red carpet

At the screening, Kajol wore a white and neon green tie-dye suit adorned with intricate black embroidery, while Ananya shimmered in a stunning purple saree paired with a heavily embellished halter blouse. The two warmly greeted each other when they met on the red carpet.

As Kajol and Ananya posed together, they took a moment to chat, but their conversation was disrupted by paparazzi calling out Kajol's name repeatedly. The repeated interruptions clearly irked Kajol.

At that point, Kajol snapped at the photographers, saying, “Calm down… calm down guys", following which Ananya walked away from the red carpet and Kajol posed for the paparazzi. The video of the moment has emerged on social media.

More about the screening

The Kesari Chapter 2 screening drew a star-studded crowd, with several celebrities in attendance alongside Kajol and Ananya Panday. Akshay Kumar attended the screening with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna. Ananya was there with her parents, Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Panday. Actor R Madhavan also attended the event. Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & Dk, King, Dino Morea, Mahep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Mantodkar also attended the screening.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. It is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Apart from Akshay, the film, which will be released on April 18, stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.