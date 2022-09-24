Ansh Pandey: We need to support social films more

After playing antagonist in social drama Siya, actor Ansh Pandey wishes more support from theatres and makers for films based on relevant issues.

“I am too new to comment on such matters, but as a viewer I wish to see cinema that is centered on causes and issues that we have witnessed of late. Cinema can bring that change and we all know that! Like, my recent release could have got more screens and should have reached large section but no qualms as OTT is surely a way out,” says Lucknow-based actor.

Pandey has been part of a few blink and miss roles that were shot in home town before his big break happened. “It was during Ishqzaade’s shoot in Lucknow that I gave my all to be part of the film. Whatever little scenes I had were chopped at the editing table (laughs). Then I realised that it was not the way to find work and so I took the theatre route to learn the basics.”

The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor says, “After I did plays, I understood what acting is. As a newcomer you always keep yourself at centre of things which is not correct, one has learn to shed inhibitions and concentrate on how well you can perform as an artiste.”

Talking about his last big release, he says, “Getting a role in my last release itself was huge for me. Later, I got to know that I had to play the baddie. I had no apprehensions as such but still I had to share this with my father who in turn said, ‘Agar Ravan na hota toh Ramayan kaise poori hoti. With this in mind, I played the role that is earning me immense praise and recognition.”

Next, Pandey will be seen in Rocket Gang along with another theatrical release next year.