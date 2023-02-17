Anupam Kher reacts to Prakash Raj's 'nonsense film' comment on The Kashmir Files: 'Apni apni aukat ki baat karte...'

Actor Anupam Kher recently addressed Prakash Raj's ‘one of the nonsense films’ comment on The Kashmir Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam in the lead role alongside Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar among others. Talking about Prakash's views on the film, Anupam said that some people have to live life with the help of lies. Also read: Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files nonsense: 'International jury spit on them'

Released last year, The Kashmir Files has remained in controversies for its plot. It highlights the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. It's co-written by Vivek and Saurabh M Pandey and produced by Zee Studios.

After Prakash recently criticised the film, Anupam Kher responded during an interview. He told Navbharat Times, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People talk according to their status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. I am one of those who have spoken the truth, throughout my life. Those who want to live by lying, it's their wish).”

Earlier, Prakash claimed that The Kashmir Files is a 'propaganda film'. During an event in Kerala, he said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar."

“I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” he had added.

Several films from India made it to the list of 301 films which were eligible for the 95th annual Academy Awards. The Kashmir Files was also included in the list but later was snubbed alongside films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kantara. Prior to this, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid commented on The Kashmir Files last year during the 53rd International Film Festival of India's closing ceremony. He called it a "vulgar" and "propaganda" film, which wasn't received well by the film's team.

