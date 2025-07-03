Anupam Kher recalls shutting Aamir Khan down for complaining about him during Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin shoot: He was upset

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming movie Metro... In Dino. The actor, who has worked with all three Khans, recently recalled a disagreement he had with Aamir Khan. In an interview with Times Now, Anupam revealed how Aamir once complained about him to Mahesh Bhatt during the filming of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. Anupam Kher recalls shutting up Aamir Khan for complaining about him to Mahesh Bhatt.

Anupam Kher recalls fight between him and Aamir Khan

Anupam shared how Aamir had taken issue with his interpretation of a particular scene and said, "In the climax of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, the father tells his daughter to run away from the wedding. The moment was very exaggerated. I was fully ready to portray it, but Aamir Khan complained to Mukesh Bhatt sahab about my interpretation. He found it wrong and different. Bhatt sahab added fuel to the matter and told me about Aamir's comment."

He further recalled how he shut Aamir down and said, "I am the gold medallist from the National School of Drama. I used an English phrase for Aamir Khan to shut him down. Aamir was upset with me throughout the film. He was at that stage of becoming Aamir Khan, which he wanted to become. All my love for him. I think Hindi film actors are much greater actors than people from the West because we do the most unconvincing things convincingly and convince 1.4 billion people."

About Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

The film starred Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt in her first major lead rolealongside Aamir Khan. Anupam Kher, Sameer Chitre, and Tiku Talsania featured in supporting roles, with Deepak Tijori making a special appearance. The film was a remake of the 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night and became a box office success, giving Pooja’s career a major boost.

About Metro... In Dino

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the romantic musical drama also stars Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The music has been composed by Pritam. The film is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s Life in a... Metro, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4 July.