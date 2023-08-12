Anurag Kashyap says he wanted to quit filmmaking because of negativity: 'South invited me to make films in Tamil'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most well-known filmmakers working in the industry currently. However, in a new interview with News18, the director revealed that he was 'really affected' by the negativity in the industry and had almost thought of quitting filmmaking. The filmmaker's latest feature film Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on his current equation with Vikram after Kennedy: ‘He called me seven months too late’) Director Anurag Kashyap said he had thoughts of quitting filmmaking by 2021. (Valery Hache/AFP)

Anurag on quitting filmmaking

In a new interview with News18, when Anurag was asked whether he has thought about quitting filmmaking in India due to negativity in recent years, he said, “The negativity did get to me for sometime for one or two years. But I think, I was done with it by 2021. But I was really affected by it for two years. Everything was affected and I was actually thinking about somewhere else. My friends from South invited me to make films in Tamil. My friend from Kerala invited me to make films in Malayalam. I also got invitation to make German and French films. But since I don’t know the languages, how would I be able to make them in the first place? All these things happened and I thought I should move out.”

The director then admitted that although he was affected, he did not quit. "But then I am glad I decided to stay. And now it’s over. Now it doesn’t affect me. I don’t even have the need to justify anything. I just want to keep making films. And I’ve been writing and writing and writing." he added.

Anurag's journey

Anurag Kashyap began as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, which recently completed 25 years of its release. Anurag is known for his gritty and realistic features including Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan. He was last seen in a special appearance in Season 2 of Made in Heaven.

Anurag's last release Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat released earlier this year in March and tanked at the box office. His upcoming film Kennedy was selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film -which revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, who is still looking for redemption- stars Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

