Anurag Kashyap's sister says she saw her brothers struggle in film industry: ‘It prepared me to not expect too much’

Filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap, has responded if witnessing the struggles of her brothers in the film industry has discouraged her. Speaking with Variety India, Anubhuti said that she "wasn’t expecting too much in the first place." Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti Kashyap, spoke about the film industry.

Anubhuti Kashyap talks about seeing her brothers struggle Anubhuti talked about the challenges of getting films made. “I feel it’s also the experience of life. I’m not saying others aren’t experienced, but I still keep a certain vision alive. I guess I’ve had experience in that. While I was in the corporate sector and later assisting in the film industry during those initial years, I saw my brothers go through a lot of ups and downs. I think all of that prepared me to not expect too much,” she said.

Anubhuti calls Anurag Kashyap, Abhinav Kashyap ‘brave men’ “So far, it hasn’t demotivated me. Maybe, because I wasn’t expecting too much in the first place. Let’s see how it goes. It’s possible the industry shuts down and we’ll all be demotivated. But they are two brave men,” she added.

Anubhuti on her new projects Talking about her upcoming projects, Anubhuti said that she is "between two or three scripts right now. One is a love story, another is a drama thriller, and there is also a series. It’s too early to say much.” She added that the drama thriller and the love story are in advanced stages of development.

Anubhuti's latest film Accused Anubhuti's recent project is the Netflix movie Accused which stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles. Accused is produced by Dharma Productions. It centres on a celebrated London-based doctor whose life begins to unravel after being accused of sexual misconduct.

As public scrutiny intensifies, the film explores the pressures this places on her closest relationships and examines how perception can override certainty. The story highlights themes of trust, belief, and loyalty under relentless public attention, offering a nuanced look at human behaviour and moral conflict, as per the press release.

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the film combines restrained tension with compelling performances to explore trust under pressure and the emotional cost of choosing sides when certainty is absent.