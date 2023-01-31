Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reach ashram in Rishikesh for spiritual break, photos surface online

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli have embarked on a spiritual journey in Rishikesh. On Tuesday, news agency ANI reported about the same after photos of them from Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram went viral. The couple is often seen taking their daughter Vamika along during their spiritual trips, however, it's not known if she is with them this time. Also read: When Anushka Sharma spoke about 'feeling worked up' after wedding with Virat Kohli

In the new photos, Anushka and Virat Kohli were seen worshipping at the ashram. While Anushka wore a grey anarkali suit, Virat opted for black pants and a white fluffy sweater with a shawl. As per ANI, the couple is likely to participate in public religious rituals at the ashram. A bhandara (religious feast) will also be organised by them.

Meanwhile, Virat also obliged others at the ashram with selfie requests and posed with them. Their trip to Rishikesh comes days after they were last seen in Vrindavan. The couple visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram and was also joined by Vamika. Reportedly, they spent time meditating at the ashram and also distributing blankets. Virat and Anushka are known to be strong believers of Baba Neem Karoli.

This time they visited the Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram days before the Test series against Australia. Also popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will include a four-game Test series which will decide the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The top teams will get a playoff position for the one-off championship game at The Oval in June.

Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, following years of dating. They held an intimate ceremony in Italy, attended by only close friends and family members. Later, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. The couple refrains from sharing photos of Vamika.

Anushka is all set to essay the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. She shot for the film in Kolkata and parts of the UK. Anushka was last seen in the Netflix film Qala last year, in a surprise cameo appearance for the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Her last full-length film was Zero in 2018, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

