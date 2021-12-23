Anushka Sharma compliments Deepika Padukone on her new pics, calls her 'stunning'; Ranveer Singh goes 'ufffff'

Actor Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her red carpet look for the Mumbai premiere of her upcoming film 83. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a series of pictures as she posed for the camera.

In the photos, Deepika Padukone wore a dark, off shoulder dress with a train. She accessorised her outfit with a neckpiece and rings. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "#ThisIs83."

Her co-actors and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the post by complimenting her. Ranveer wrote, "Ufffff."

Actor Anushka Sharma commented, "Stunning!" Deepika dropped a smiling face with hearts emoji in response. Actor Sonakshi Sinha said, "You are divine (heart eyes emoji)." She posted a red heart emoji.

Deepika also complimented Ranveer, taking to her Instagram Stories. Sharing the post of Ranveer's pictures, Deepika wrote, "Hey there handsome."

Deepika and Ranveer feature in Kabir Khan's directorial 83, which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film, Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian team in 1983. Deepika essays the role of Kapil's wife Romi Dev. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Hindustan Times review read, “Making a film based on such a historic milestone was quite a risky proposition for director Kabir Khan because you can't afford to go wrong with facts here. But the minute details and nuances in the story that he highlights in the film make you believe in his research and dedication to the project. Yes, the film is about India's win but Kabir doesn't hesitate to tell us how most Indians never believed that India could win the World Cup. The mockery and sarcasm hit you hard through some scenes.”