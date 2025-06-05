Anushka Sharma is heartbroken over stampede in Bengaluru during RCB IPL win celebrations

On Wednesday, a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured.

Anushka reacts

Anushka took to Instagram to break her silence about the tragedy and give fans a glimpse into her emotional state. Anushka revealed that the tragedy has left her heartbroken.

The actor, who is married to RCB star Virat Kohli, posted the team’s official statement on Instagram and added a string of heartbroken emojis in response to the tragedy.

The formal note by RCB read, “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anushka took to Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of all the celebrations on the streets of Bengaluru. She was with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in the RCB parade bus and showed scenes from the bus ride to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. She showed Virat sitting in the front section of the bus with the trophy in his lap. The video also showed escort cars clearing the way so the bus could move ahead. “Namma Bengaluru current scenes,” Anushka wrote in her story. In the second one, she wrote, “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently.”

More about the Bengaluru stampede

What was supposed to be a happy day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans in the city turned out to be a horror show after a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured.

Despite the chaos, RCB's felicitation ceremony went as per the plans. The open-bus parade, which was eventually allowed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, got cancelled. Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar addressed the packed crowd inside the stadium, before the players went around the ground with the trophy.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the stampede, while the opposition blamed the Congress-led government for lapses in planning for the felicitation ceremony. After the stampede, RCB and KSCA issued a joint statement expressing their condolences. The franchise and the cricket body also announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died.