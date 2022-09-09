Anushka Sharma promises 'forever with you through any and everything' as Virat Kohli completes his 71st century

Actor Anushka Sharma expressed her pride as her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted several pictures of Virat from the match along with a note. (Also Read | Virat Kohli posts Anushka Sharma's pic, David Warner calls him ‘lucky man’)

In the photos, Virat Kohli was seen celebrating his century during the match. She captioned the pictures, "Forever with you through any and everything (heart and infinity emojis). Reacting to the post, Virat dropped several red heart emojis.

Several celebrities also reacted to the post, Ranveer Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Athiya Shetty dropped red heart emojis. Varun Dhawan posted red heart and raised hands emojis. Sonali Bendre wrote, "Yayyyyy." Shraddha Kapoor commented, "Whatta moment!!! (fire, dancing woman and purple heart emojis)." Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, also reacted with heart emojis.

Virat powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan. He also dedicated his century to Anushka and their daughter Vamika.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Virat said, "And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again."

Fans will see Anushka next in Chakda Xpress, her comeback project. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. She was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

