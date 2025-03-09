Menu Explore
Anushka Sharma left stunned at Virat Kohli's wicket during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final

BySantanu Das
Mar 09, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Anushka Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli's wicket was taken during the Champion's Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. All eyes were on key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the tense match. Actor Anushka Sharma was also present in the stands to cheer for her husband, and was caught looking disappointed after Virat was out. (Also read: ‘Couple goals’: Anushka Sharma waves at Virat Kohli, cheers for team India at Champions Trophy match against New Zealand)

Anushka Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli was out during the tense match.
Anushka Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli was out during the tense match.

Anushka reacts to Virat Kohli's wicket

As Virat, who was playing his third straight Champions Trophy final, got out, Anuska's reaction caught everyone's attention. She was seen placing her finger on her lips, looking disappointed at the outcome. A fan shared her reaction on X and wrote, “Us Anushka Us 😭💔 Wasn't ready for it.” “Anushka is all of us right now,” said a second fan.

Earlier during the day, a cute interaction between the two had caught everyone's attention. As Virat saw Anushka in the stands, he quickly waved at her. Anushka, who had appeared deep in thought, instantly lit up with a smile and excitedly waved back. The actor looked stylish in a blue denim jacket paired with matching trousers.

India wins Champions Trophy

Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to lift the title for the third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on theor victory and wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display."

Anushka has been away from the film industry for quite some time. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On