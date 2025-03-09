‘Couple goals’: Anushka Sharma waves at Virat Kohli, cheers for team India at Champions Trophy match against New Zealand

Today, all eyes in India are glued to their screens as they watch the thrilling Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, and Team India. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was a sweet moment she shared with Virat just before the match. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sweet gesture during Ind vs Nz match wins hearts.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wave at each other

An X user shared a video in which Virat was seen discussing something with his teammates. However, the moment he caught a glimpse of Anushka in the stands, he quickly waved at her. Anushka, who had appeared deep in thought, instantly lit up with a smile and excitedly waved back. The actor looked stylish in a blue denim jacket paired with matching trousers.

Fans were quick to notice their adorable exchange. One comment read, "Kohli & Anushka’s sweet waves to each other—the little gestures that make cricket more than just a game." Another wrote, "A supporter like Anushka is all we need in life." A third fan gushed, "Kohli waved at Anushka, and she waved back at him—this is what a love story looks like!" Another comment read, "Anushka Sharma’s unwavering support for Virat is pure couple goals." Complimenting her look, a fan added, "She looks so pretty!"

Another video of Anushka from the match surfaced online, capturing her reaction to Shreyas Iyer dropping Rachin Ravindra's catch, which gave the New Zealand batter another lifeline. Her expression reminded some fans of Virat’s animated reactions on the field.

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film

Anushka has been away from the film industry for quite some time. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. She now has a biographical sports drama in the pipeline, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in key roles. However, its release date is yet to be announced.