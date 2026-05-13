Anushka Sharma returns to screen with new ad, fans feel she looks unrecognisable: 'As a mother of 2…'

Anushka appeared in an ad for Heera by GIVA, which was shared by the company on Tuesday. While the video did not get much attention on YouTube, it was soon shared on Reddit and Instagram, where fans praised Anushka’s ‘return’ to the screen. One commented, “Damn, seeing (her) on screen after a really long time.” Another added, “Setting aside her recent obsession with that demigod-like figure, she's a gorgeous woman living what seems like a fairytale life.”

Actor Anushka Sharma has been away from Bollywood for almost a decade now, but she still commands a loyal fan following. That was evident as the actor appeared on screen after several months in a new ad, released on Tuesday. As the video dropped, fans called it a pleasant surprise, with many saying she looks unrecognisable now.

Fans say Anushka looks unrecognisable However, a few felt that Anushka looked very different from her usual self in this video. “She looks unrecognisable here,” remarked one. Another added, “Something is off about her face, not sure what.” Many wondered if Anushka had ‘work done’ on her face, judging from the video. One comment read, “Is this edited or work done on the face? Either way, it's not looking natural. Also, lately there's something about her that doesn't sit right, I don't know what.”

But fans of Anushka vehemently defended her against the unsubstantiated claims. One comment stated, “We have seen her in stadiums too. This is age-related, and some of it is here in the video due to editing.” Anushka may have been away from the screen for a while, but is a regular at the T20 games of the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, supporting husband Virat Kohli when he takes the field.

Another social media user defended Anushka and wrote, “People here commenting about her face, you are the same people who scream about plastic surgeries gone wrong on actresses. As a mother of 2, she looks great. I mean, as a mother of 1, I can say it’s so hard to get back in shape. Your metabolism is gone to dogs, and it takes ages to feel mentally normal, leave alone physically. Give some grace to women out there. I’m not a big Anushka fan myself (given her holier-than-thou attitude and her ability to look through people). But I’m speaking for women in general out there.”