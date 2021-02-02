Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts as actor shares first photo of her daughter
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared the first photo of their newborn daughter and have also revealed her name. The couple have named the baby Vamika.
As Anushka shared the photo on Instagram, multiple friends and colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish the happy family. However, there was one wish that stood out among the rest.
American singer Julia Michaels, who made headlines in India a couple of years ago after fans found an uncanny resemblance between her and Anushka, also left a comment on the actor's post. Julia simply wrote 'Congrats!!!' but her comment got almost 2,000 likes. Earlier in August, Julia had shared her congratulations when Anushka had announced her pregnancy.
Anushka and Julia connected online in 2019 when pictures of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realised how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.” Now, Anushka and Julia follow each other on Instagram and often 'like' each others' posts.
Julia is a Grammy-nominated artist who has delivered hits such as Issues and I Miss You. She has also written songs for stars such as Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me and Justin Bieber's Sorry.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's picture: 'May all your dreams come true'
Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11. Virat took to Instagram to announce her arrival, writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late
- Actor Shatrughan Sinha has admitted that his habitual tardiness once prompted Shashi Kapoor to chase him around with a belt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shatrughan Sinha isn't pleased about film industry being ignored in Union Budget
- Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that the Centre hasn't 'bothered' about the film industry, which is struggling to revive itself after Covid-19-induced shutdowns.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mithila Palkar: Just because I work on digital doesn’t mean I don’t like to be seen on the 70mm screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzamil Ibrahim: I feel everybody is getting intolerant about everything these days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, has shared new Instagram pictures, posing in her favourite outfit, the kaftan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea spotted at old gym she used to go to with Sushant, Showik shows thumbs-up
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone steps into February with a bright smile. See new pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s families shower love on baby Vamika. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut reveals why she 'compromises on self-respect' and uses Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra blesses baby Vamika, pours love on Anushka-Virat's picture
- Priyanka Chopra led Bollywood in blessing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter, whose name -- Vamika -- they revealed on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta: Instead of my film being stuck in a can, I would be happy to see it release online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans spot young Hrithik Roshan in Tusshar's throwback birthday post for mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox