Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared the first photo of their newborn daughter and have also revealed her name. The couple have named the baby Vamika.

As Anushka shared the photo on Instagram, multiple friends and colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish the happy family. However, there was one wish that stood out among the rest.

American singer Julia Michaels, who made headlines in India a couple of years ago after fans found an uncanny resemblance between her and Anushka, also left a comment on the actor's post. Julia simply wrote 'Congrats!!!' but her comment got almost 2,000 likes. Earlier in August, Julia had shared her congratulations when Anushka had announced her pregnancy.

Anushka and Julia connected online in 2019 when pictures of Julia went viral on desi social media after fans realised how much she looked like Anushka. She tweeted to Anushka, writing, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.” She even shared a combo of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life.” Now, Anushka and Julia follow each other on Instagram and often 'like' each others' posts.

Julia is a Grammy-nominated artist who has delivered hits such as Issues and I Miss You. She has also written songs for stars such as Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me and Justin Bieber's Sorry.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika on January 11. Virat took to Instagram to announce her arrival, writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

