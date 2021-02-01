Celebrities are lining up to congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who in social media posts revealed the name of their newborn daughter on Monday. The couple welcomed the baby girl, Vamika, on January 11.

Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Ishaan Khatter, and others took the opportunity to congratulate Virat and Anushka. Her picture showed her holding Vamika in her hands, as Virat looked on.

Ishaan, director Zoya Akhtar, actors Dia Mirza, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Bani J, Avinash Tiwari, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nargis Fakhri, Ankita Lokhande, and others, all left heart emojis in the comments section of Anushka's post. Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Lots of love to little Vamika."





Priyanka gave her blessings to the baby, and wrote, "Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true Vamika."

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” Anushka wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares first photo of daughter with Virat Kohli, names her Vamika

Virat announced Vamika's birth in a social media post. The cricketer wrote in an Instagram post, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The couple has requested the media to not post unauthorised pictures of the baby.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON