Anushka Sharma shares a sun-kissed new pic, calls herself 'light catcher'
- Anushka Sharma, who has been away from limelight enjoying motherhood, posted a beautiful picture of herself in the sun. See here.
Anushka Sharma on Sunday shared a new picture of herself, lounging at home and grabbing some Vitamin D. The picture shows soft rays on sun lighting up her face.
Sharing it, she wrote in Hindi: "Light catcher." The picture shows her looking intently at the camera, wearing a pair of jeans and a loose-fitting light jacket. Anushka hasn't been very regular with her Instagram posts since the birth of her daughter, Vamika, but whenever the occasion has demanded a post she had shared moments from her life.
On Valentine's Day in February, she shared a love-up picture with husband Virat Kohli and wrote: "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos My valentine every day forever and beyond."
She had shown off her post-partum figure with a fun post on loving burp cloths after the birth of her baby and had written: "Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!"
Announcing the name of her child to the world, she had written in January: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."
And while Anushka may not be active on social media, her husband Virat more than compensates for it. On Women's Day, he celebrated his wife and daughter and wrote: "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world."
