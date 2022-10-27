Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu celebrate BCCI's decision to give equal match fee to women and men

Actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu took to their social media handles to celebrate Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to end discrimination and pay equal match fees to both men and women cricketers. Anushka and Taapsee welcomed BCCI's verdict and showed their happiness. ( Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as foreign minister S Jaishankar gives bat signed by Virat Kohli to Australia's deputy PM)

Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example (clapping emoji).” Reacting to her tweet, one person commented, “Hope other sports would follow this example.” Another person wrote, “Thank you to BCCI secretary @JayShah for this announcement (handfolded emoji).” Other fan commented, “Is it possible to do it in Bollywood?.”

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example 👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared screenshot of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's tweet. The actor added three clapping emojis to e

Anushka Sharma celebrates BCCI's verdict to end discrimination in cricket with clapping emojis given as a token of appreciation.

Recently, Anushka celebrated cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's signed bat being given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to deputy Prime Minister of Australia on Instagram with a red heart emoji. She also shared a heartfelt post for Virat after India won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 23.

Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaara, which also stars Pavail Gulati. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

Anushka will make a comeback to movies with Chakda Xpress. She had announced the movie in January 2022. Sharing a teaser, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON