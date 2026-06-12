Aparshakti Khurana says he wants to quit acting and learn tailoring after 10 years: 'Kapda kaatna, silna sikhna hai'

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana recently opened up about the lesser-known phase of his career when he worked as a stylist after moving to Mumbai. During a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, the actor revealed that he hopes to step away from acting in the next 10–12 years and pursue a new passion, learning tailoring from scratch. Aparshakti Khurana says he wants to quit acting.

Aparshakti Khurrana on quiting acting When Angad praised Aparshakti for his fashion choices, the actor recalled, "There was a phase when I thought about what could be one way for me to shift to Bombay. So, there was a phase when I was a stylist in Mumbai. I styled some hosts who were hosting Bollywood shows on a very famous TV channel. I really wish that, slowly, I will say goodbye to whatever I am doing now. Mera bahut mann hai, after 10-12 years, to learn tailoring. Kapda kaise kaatna hai, kaise silna hai, voh seekhna hai (I want to learn how to cut fabric and how to stitch it)."

He further spoke about how opportunities in the entertainment industry started coming his way after he married Aakriti Ahuja. He said, "When I was working in radio, or at the Delhi High Court, or doing whatever small jobs I had before getting married, I used to text or email directors, casting directors, production houses, or TV channels. No one replied to me even once. The day I got married, I received replies to three-year-old messages, asking if I could come and join them because they were looking for a host. I didn’t believe in lady luck at all. But then I realised, aisa bhi kuch ho sakta hai (something like this could also happen)."

About Aparshakti Khurana Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Dangal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film went on to earn over ₹2,000 crore worldwide at the box office. He later featured in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania and gained wider recognition for his performances in Stree and Luka Chuppi. The actor also received critical acclaim for his role in the period drama Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen.

He was last seen in the 2026 film Jab Khuli Kitaab. The film told the story of an elderly couple, played by Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, who decide to seek a divorce after 50 years of marriage. It is available to stream on ZEE5. The actor will next be seen in Root, directed by S. Sooriyaprathap, which marks Aparshakti's Tamil film debut.