Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushmaan Sethi reveals how he got scammed of ₹84000 online, got money back

Archana Puran Singh’s younger son Ayushmaan Sethi recently opened up about being scammed of ₹84000 online. The actor-YouTuber discussed the incident in his brother Aaryamann Sethi’s latest vlog on YouTube. This also prompted Archana to recall the time she was scammed on the internet during her recent trip to Dubai. Archana Puran Singh’s younger son Ayushmaan Sethi recalls getting scammed.

Ayushmaan got scammed of ₹ 84000 During the vlog, Ayushmaan entered the room looking tired after spending the night shooting. However, he then shared that he had an interview with Rohit Shetty. "I have to go to another set. I have an interview with Rohit Shetty sir." When Aaryamann inquired further, Ayushmaan revealed that Rohit Shetty would be interviewing him as part of Mumbai’s Cyber Crime branch awareness campaign, as he had lost ₹84000 in an online scam.

He said, "I got scammed, and that became big news because the Cyber Crime branch wants to do an awareness campaign in which one of the interviews will be of me. I got scammed last year."

Aaryamann interrupted and argued that he actually “didn’t get scammed” because he got all his money back, but Ayushmaan clarified that he received the amount from his credit card company, not from the scammers, who were never caught, and that he never recovered the money directly from them. Aaryamann said, "They took ₹84K from his credit card on PlayStation Network. The PlayStation Network was hacked." Ayushmaan added, "I reported the fraud with the credit card company and they returned the money to me."

Archana recalls getting scammed in Dubai During the conversation, Archana pointed out how she was also scammed of ₹30000 online while travelling in Dubai. In July last year, Archana and her family travelled to Dubai and booked an indoor skydiving session online. However, after reaching the venue, they were told they had no booking. They soon discovered that they had booked their passes on a fake website. Sharing the same in her old vlog, she had said, “We have been scammed because the website wasn’t real. Did we just get scammed in Dubai?” Parmeet Sethi, visibly disappointed, added with sarcasm, “Enjoy, whoever has conned us.”

On the work front, Archana was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster on Netflix. She was also part of the recently concluded season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.