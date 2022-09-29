Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar share BTS video from Lady Killer shoot, give production anxiety to Rhea Kapoor

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shared behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming movie The Killer Lady on their Instagram handles. Both of them gave a sneak peak to the fun activities from their sets in Glasgow from different locations. In the video, Arjun can be seen annoying Bhumi a couple of times.

At one point Arjun asked her, “This is your sprinting? Lift your legs, c'mon lift your legs” She replied in annoyance, “Stop it.” Arjun can be heard asking her, “How is the weather?" To which she replied, “It's very cold ya!” and he responded, "Toh crop top mai aaya karo, abs dikhaane" (Come in crop top to show your abs)." Bhumi wore a pullover sweatshirt while Arjun wore a grey jacket. ( Also read: Huma Qureshi shares hilarious BTS clips from Maharani 2, says ‘a team that laughs a lot works the best.' Watch)

Arjun captioned the post, “Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow” (monkey face with hands covering its eyes). Reacting to their video, his cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “This gives me production anxiety.” To which Arjun replied, “bro where, such sweet simple people living the simple life.” His sister Anshula Kapoor commented, “Cutieeeesss.” Bhumi wrote, “Always trolling me.” One of their fans wrote, “Aww you guys look good together.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis for their bonding on sets of The Killer Lady.

Arjun and Bhumi will be seen together for the first time in The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. Ajay Bahl will be directing the suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive woman as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

News agency ANI quoted Arjun saying, "The Lady Killer is one of the most exciting scripts of my career and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Bhumi and my director Ajay Bahl for the first time. I can't wait to work with them and get to know them better. I think we will have an amazing time in Manali and also have a fantastic shoot schedule. My role in the film is very intense and something unexplored for me. It is layered and it will empower me to do something new on camera in a new place with new people."

He was last seen in Ek Vilaain Returns. He has Kuttey alongside Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madaan and Tabu in the pipeline.

Bhumi was last seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. She has Govinda Mera Naam, Bheed, and Bhakshak in the pipeline.

