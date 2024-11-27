Arjun Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt got a lot of hate for doing 2 States: ‘They said she didn’t look like a South Indian’

Arjun reveals

During a conversation with Mashable India, Arjun shared that Alia got a lot of hate for doing 2 States. He also praised her for changing her perception in the public eye through her work.

"There was absolute disdain and hatred against Alia on social media when she signed 2 States. It was because they said she didn’t look like a South Indian, and her previous film Student Of The Year hadn’t given her that kind of recognition that was needed to play that role, which was already established at that point, because many people had read the book,” Arjun said.

He revealed that several female actors were in contention to play the role in the film. Arjun shared that Alia passed the audition and performed well in the film.

"There were also other big names that were considered exciting and visually relevant for the role. But Alia just kept her head down and worked. I never heard her complain about anything on the set. She did an audition, she did a photoshoot and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role," Arjun added.

He said that Alia shot Highway and 2 States at the same time, and Highway was released just before 2 States. Arjun shared that the world's opinion of Alia Bhatt changed completely in “just one Friday”.

About 2 States

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh and Revathy. The 2014 film is based on a bestseller by author Chetan Bhagat and has been directed by Abhishek Varman. The movie is about two states, different cultures and families and one love story. It was praised by celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhudheva, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha and performed well at the box office.

On the work front

When it comes to the professional world, Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his recent release Singham Again. Arjun was roped in by director Rohit Shetty to play an antagonist for the first time ever, who kidnaps Kareena Kapoor like Ravana abducted Maa Sita. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Jigra, which was released in October. It failed to elicit expected numbers and turned out to be a dud. Now, Alia is focusing on her next project and is busy shooting for Alpha.