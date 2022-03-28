Arjun Kapoor’s quest to find the correct content for web series is on

Arjun Kapoor made his digital debut with the film Sardar Ka Grandson last year, and then followed it up with Bhoot Police the same year. Now, he says he’d like to do a full-fledged web series as well. The actor tells us, “My films that have come on OTT weren’t meant to be released digitally, but they eventually turned into web originals. As they say, never say never! Why should I, as an actor, say no to something and then regret it? Today, everybody is pursuing the digital space.”

But he wouldn’t want to jump on the digital bandwagon in haste. “It is a matter of finding the right script that fits the bill for me. So, my quest to find the correct content is on. I’m open to it [working on web projects] much more than I was two years back,” the Panipat (2019) actor shares.

Kapoor is keen on juggling between formats as well as genres. “It is just that people have reminded themselves that I can dabble [in different forms of cinema],” says the 36-year-old, excited about the opportunity to prove his mettle with his upcoming projects like The LadyKiller and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

“I feel these films will showcase the other side of me as an actor, as they aren’t the typical mainstream films that I’ve been associated with. I definitely feel that the conversation about me is different now and the offers are different too. Kuttey’s motion poster received a tremendous response, and I guess that comes from the credibility that I earned from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021),” concludes Kapoor, who plans on balancing it out with Ek Villain Returns, an out-and-out commercial film.