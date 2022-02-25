Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor attend Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor's The Fame Game screening. See pics

Bollywood celebrities attended Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer The Fame Game's screening in Mumbai on Thursday. Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif attended the event.

The Netflix show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and also stars actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in important roles. Madhuri wore a a black off-shoulder dress for the screening on Thursday.

Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game screening.

Madhuri's husband Shriram Madhav Nene and actor Arjun Kapoor also attended the screening.

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif and Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh were also spotted together

Sharvari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif attend The Fame Game screening.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhawana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari were also present.

Maheep and Sanjay's children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor posed for the camera during the event. Shanaya wore a pink dress for the event, while Jahaan chose to wear a casual outfit.

During the virtual trailer launch of the show earlier this month, Madhuri said she was intrigued by the premise of the series and was instantly drawn to its world. “I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is?”

"Then, the 'Where is she?' changes to 'Who is she?' Do people know who she is? Does she know herself? Because they all have seen her on the screen, larger than life, (leading a) perfect life with a husband (and) kids. She is perfectly placed in her profession. So what happened to her? I thought it was intriguing. That really fascinated me," Madhuri added.

In the Netflix series, Madhuri plays the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to detailed scrutiny of her life.

(With inputs from ANI)

