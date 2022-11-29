Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella hosts birthday party for him on a yacht. See pics from their luxurious bash

Arjun Rampal celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The actor turned 50th on November 26. His girlfriend Gabriella hosted a yacht party to mark Arjun's birthday. She posted pictures with Arjun and friends while enjoying a good time on a yacht. Many fans reacted to the post. (Also read: Arjun Rampal calls GF Gabriella Demetriades ‘most beautiful, precious' on her 35th birthday. See pic)

In the birthday album, Gabriella shared an adorable picture with Arjun. Arjun wore a white T-shirt with white pants. He stood with Gabriella and kept his hands on her waist while posing for the camera. Gabriella wore a green cutout outfit and kept her hair loose. She shared a group picture featuring Erika Packard, Jasleen Gill and Atiya Rakyan among others while on a yacht. She also shared a picture, where Arjun stood in the middle with his friends and gave a big smile. In one of the pictures, Arjun danced with his friends dressed up in white outfits.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Gabriella wrote, “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there (blue heart emoji).” Reacting to the pictures, one of her fans wrote, “You both look gorgeous and what a way to celebrate him (smiling and red heart emojis).” Another fan commented, “Such a blessed and beautiful family, god bless you.” Other fan wrote, “Dil Dhadakne do vibes max.” “This looks so much fun”, wrote one person. “What a perfect frame”, wrote another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut. It was directed by Razneesh Ghai, the movie was released in theatres on May 20, and was a failure at the box office. Arjun will be next seen in director Ramesh Thete's period drama, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. It slated to release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON